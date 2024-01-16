HOWE BIG'S THIS? O&M club signs recently retired AFL player

Boom Yarrawonga recruit Dan Howe says he's excited at the prospect of having a life outside the AFL.
The 28-year-old has returned to his junior club after nine years and 107 games at the elite level.
"It obviously means a lot, I've got a strong connection to the club, having played most of my juniors there, obviously my brother (Lach) is there and also dad (Chris) is involved with the club," he said excitedly.
A versatile player who featured largely in defence and the midfield, Howe was selected by Hawthorn at No. 31 in the 2014 National Draft and played 96 games.
He then reunited with former Hawks' coach Alastair Clarkson at North Melbourne last year, playing 11 games, before retiring
Reigning premier Yarrawonga has signed recently retired AFL player Dan Howe.
In another stunning recruiting coup by the Pigeons, Howe arrives at JC Lowe with more than 100 matches of AFL experience with Hawthorn and North Melbourne.
He has initially committed to a one-year deal.
The recently turned 28-year-old will be reunited with his older brother for the first time since the pair played together for Rennie as teenagers.
The duo played seniors together at the Picola league club under coach Leigh Ramsdale, who has been football manager at JC Lowe Oval in recent seasons.
It means the Pigeons will now boast three former AFL players on their list with Did Simpson medalist Michael Gibbons and star midfielder Mark Whiley having also previously played at the elite level.
Howe joined North Melbourne last year where he was reunited with Alastair Clarkson after previously playing 96 matches with the Hawks.
He played 11 matches for the Roos before announcing his retirement from the AFL last October.
Still in the prime of his career, Howe was on the recruiting radar of dozens of clubs.
But it was the Pigeons who emerged with another prized signing to complement an already star-studded list that has played off in the past two grand finals.
The reigning premiers boast an impressive recent recruiting record with players straight out of the AFL.
Star recruits Peter Foster, Jason Wild, Tim Hargreaves, Mark Whiley and Michael Gibbons all joined the Pigeons after having played AFL the previous season.
The Pigeons played in six consecutive grand finals from 2009-14 for two flags in 2012-13.
With players the calibre of Gibbons alongside Harry and Willie Wheeler, Leigh Masters and Leigh Williams all locked away on long-term deals, the Pigeons have laid the foundations for their next golden era and a dynasty under former Geelong star Steve Johnson.
In a further bonus, the Pigeons have kept their premiership list intact after Johnson delivered the club its first flag last year since 2013.
At 193cm, Howe is almost as tall as his brother Lach, who rucks for the Pigeons.
But Daniel is a versatile performer who can play in almost any position providing Johnson with further flexibility and another trump card at his disposal.
