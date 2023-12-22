Wangaratta Rovers sign a top 10 draft pick and he's only 24

Wangaratta Rovers have landed the only player straight from the AFL this off-season in Carlton's former top 10 draft pick Lochie O'Brien.
In a stunning coup for the Hawks, the 24-year-old was still contracted to the Blues until the end of 2024, but was delisted in September.
Three months later, he's the Ovens and Murray Football League's biggest summer signing in what's been a bumper off-season, particularly for Rovers and their fiercest rivals Wangaratta.
"It's not often you secure a top 10 draft pick," delighted Rovers' coach Sam Murray declared.
"Lochie and I share a similar feeling where we were both in the system and he's coming to us to really enjoy his footy and get back to loving it for what it was and I definitely was in a similar position three to four years ago."
Murray played 13 games for Collingwood in 2018-19 and is now one of the O and M's best players.
O'Brien was drafted at No. 10 by the Blues in late 2017 and played 66 matches over six years.
It was a rollercoaster ride, playing the majority of games in his first two seasons, before posting only six in 2020-21.
He followed with 19 games in a breakout season, but then managed only six games this year.
"Don't get me wrong, the games that you do play, you love every second of it, you can never complain about going to work with your best mates, kicking a footy, it's one of the best jobs in the world," O'Brien stressed.
"But it's the stress of the week to week and, I suppose as anyone in any job, you've got no job security.
"The way I look at it (with my Carlton contract), it's put me in a position where I get full AFL treatment next year and where I can really set up the rest of my working life."
Originally from Mildura, the 185cm O'Brien can't wait to play regional football again.
"For me a big part was the social community side, it's something you miss a lot when you're playing senior (AFL) footy," he explained.
"Knowing there's functions after Saturday nights, dinners after Thursday training sessions, as a kid you used to love having that at you local football club."
Off the field, O'Brien will complete his university degree in commerce.
"He's a really skilful left footer, who uses the footy exceptionally well and he has a super tank in terms of his running, he's been playing pretty good footy in his off-season in the Northern Territory Football League (for PINT)," Murray revealed.
"We see him as an A grade midfielder, even though he's spent a fair bit of time at Carlton playing that half-forward role."
A handful of the O and M's best players in the past 15 years have had similar AFL records to O'Brien.
Albury's Chris Hyde was delisted at 26 after 93 games at Richmond and he became a Morris medallist and seven-time premiership player, while Albury's four-time flag winner Dean Polo was also 26 after 77 games at the Tigers and St Kilda.
Rovers have had their best off-season in years.
They've signed Essendon District Football League club captains Samuel Cattapan and Xavier Allison, along with Essendon VFL forward John Jorgensen and former Myrtleford ruckman Tom McDonagh.
The Hawks have the league's second longest premiership drought (1994) and haven't contested a decider since 2002, but given their top five finish this year and the quality of recruits, they've never been in a better position to snap that 30-year drought.
