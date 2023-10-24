The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Wangaratta Rovers sign Strathmore captain Xavier Allison

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated October 24 2023 - 8:21pm, first published 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Allison has spent his entire senior career at Strathmore, but has signed with Wangaratta Rovers for 2024-2025. Picture by Strathmore FC
Xavier Allison has spent his entire senior career at Strathmore, but has signed with Wangaratta Rovers for 2024-2025. Picture by Strathmore FC

Wangaratta Rovers are building a 'mega' leadership squad, signing their second club captain in 48 hours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.