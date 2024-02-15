Budding artists develop their own style in fledgling Bright Birds program

Harry is wild about colour, Alex likes intricate work, Kayla focuses on fine detail while Linda enjoys research and the whole creative process.
Young adults with disabilities are finding their feet in the art world in Albury as part of the fledgling Bright Birds program.
Ms Tait then found an art studio, a former Charles Sturt University building tucked behind Adamshurst, to finally bring her vision to life in mid-2023.
Now 10 budding artists develop their creative works on site four days a week.
Bright Birds project officer Evie Meikle joined the fold about a month ago to steer the group to its full potential.
Ms Tait said working artists helped the group to develop their own style.
"Artists extend themselves by having exposure to other artists and learning from other artists," she said.
"The goal is to have people working as artists and creating new works.
"We'll then facilitate exhibitions and sales opportunities for them."
Ms Tait said all of the artists had developed their own distinctive style in their work.
She said they approached the materials and their learning differently.
"Already I can look at the artwork and identify the artist by the style of the work," Ms Tait said.
Ms Meikle said the art program would support the aspiring artists on their creative journey.
"It will enable them to explore techniques and find their passions within their creative endeavours and their particular pathways," she said.
"Every day is very different dependent on feelings, mood and ideas.
"The way we're working is quite reactive to how people are on the day."
Bright Birds participants also visited exhibitions on the Border and planned another of their own later this year.
A Rotary club calendar fundraiser for Carevan this year featured works done by the group.
ArtsNational Murray River (formerly known as ADFAS Murray River) planned to donate $1000 to Bright Birds for art supplies.
The money was raised through raffles held at their lecture series on arts topics.
Its first lecture this year, The World of Pearls, would be presented by Clare Blatherwick, an Arts Society lecturer and jewellery consultant.
It would run at Albury Entertainment Centre Theatrette on Monday, February 26, at 6pm. Guests can attend for $30.
Other sessions The Fascination of Jewellery: Important Women Collectors and The Story of the Cullinan Diamond Mine would run at Albury Library Museum on Sunday, February 25, from 10am to 2pm, with a light lunch for $50.
RSVP to murrayriver@artsnational or text 0428 410 130 with your name by Thursday, February 22.
