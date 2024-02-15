More than a run: City2City celebrates 10 years of Filipino community spirit

The 10th and last running of City2City is only days away.
For Josie Maxwell, the annual cross-border fun run on Sunday, February 18, is a place of community.
The president of the Filipino Australian Community of Albury Wodonga has been a part of the event each year since its launch.
"When the City2City run started in 2015, I was one of those runners. And then I got older, so I started to walk after a few years," she said.
"Last year, I thought there were a few Filipinos, because every year I actually referred Filipinos. Some of them are running or doing volunteer work. But last year there were a few volunteers and I wanted to be there for them... so I volunteered last year and it was really good."
Ms Maxwell has seen a recent rise of Filipinos in the Albury-Wodonga region who look forward to spending time being a part of the community.
"This year, I again applied to be a volunteer because there was a surge of Filipino families and they're all skilled migrants," she said.
"And so the first thing that we do when I get people to connect with their community is to volunteer. I'm very much for volunteering."
As well as volunteering at drink stations, Ms Maxwell and 10 other members of her group will be performing Filipino cultural welcome and celebration dances next to the course at Albury's Noreuil Park.
Ms Maxwell's family will also be joining her to volunteer on Sunday for the final event for the City2City committee. However, she wants the event to continue.
"I find that for me, I keep up with my fitness, but also the mental health; the new connections that I make with the other people that are walking. Because as you're walking, you start making conversation," she said.
Ms Maxwell said she had also found the event to be beneficial for those migrants who had just moved to the area who may be feeling lonely or isolated.
"I think it's the connection that you make that has really made City2City very important for us," she said.
More than 3500 people have registered for the event, however it is expected that numbers will climb to almost 5000.
The day is predicted to raise $150,000, bringing the City2City cumulative total to $1 million for Albury Wodonga Health.
City2City committee chair Michelle Hudson said that sun safety this weekend would be paramount.
"We have seven drink stations along the course so people are well hydrated. But we're really encouraging everybody where you can to bring an extra water bottle," she said.
"If you're walking and talking, wear a broad-rimmed hat. Have your sunscreen on and get set for what's going to be just a magical day of community connection."
There are a variety of events for those who are serious runners to those who prefer to take it easier on the joints. With the day offering 7.5, 10 and 15 kilometre fun runs or 7.5 and 10 kilometre walk and talks, there is something for everyone.
Registrations for the Hume Bank City2City are open until noon Saturday, February 17.
Bibs can be collected at QEII Square, Albury, from 9am-2pm on Saturday.
Hume Bank CEO Stephen Capello is looking forward to the day and what will be his sixth run.
"At Hume Bank, we couldn't be more proud to support an event like this," he said.
"It brings the community together and addresses some key social issues. So I encourage everyone to get down and register."
Those interested in joining in on the action on Sunday, February 18, can visit city2city.org.au for more information.
