HOP TO IT: FoodShare takes the reins of Border Easter Egg Hunt

The Border's biggest search for Easter eggs is back in 2024 with a new organiser.
Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare will run the Border Easter Egg Hunt at Albury Botanic Gardens on Saturday, March 16, which is expected to attract more than 800 children and their families.
Chief executive Katrina Pawley is excited to see the faces of smiling kids at the event and said it will make a real difference to the community.
"FoodShare has never done an event like this so (it will be great) to be able to bring something that's entertaining for the kids and fun to attend, but it'll also be helping raise support and awareness for FoodShare," she said.
The Border Easter Egg Hunt has been running since 2018 by a dedicated volunteer group, but as the event has gotten bigger, FoodShare has had the opportunity to take ownership.
"The funds raised will help us buy food for people who are experiencing financial hardship, especially with the increased costs of living," Ms Pawley said.
"There's a lot of families who are in need."
The organisation has experienced high demand as Border and North East families deal with food insecurity.
"We're definitely seeing an increase from families who've never needed help before, but they're finding themselves needing help for the first time," Ms Pawley said.
"So they're getting in touch with us to help them get access to food because it's really important that themselves and their families have fresh food to eat."
Tickets for the event are $10 and can be purchased online before the event or on the day.
Everyone who purchases a ticket will be entered into the major draw, with the prizes to be announced in the coming weeks. Pre-purchased tickets are awarded an extra entry.
There will be food stalls and coffee vans to keep hungry bellies at bay, as well as kids entertainment.
The Easter Bunny will also be making an appearance and there will be opportunities for photos.
This year's event will feature two separate hunts, where children will search for three foam eggs hidden in the gardens to be exchanged for chocolate eggs.
Gates open at 9am, with the first Easter egg hunt starting at 10.30am for children under 6 and 11am for older ages.
Prizes will be drawn at 12.15pm.
Those interested in joining in on the fun can head to shoutforgood.com for more information.
