The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

HOP TO IT: FoodShare takes the reins of Border Easter Egg Hunt

Madilyn McKinley
By Madilyn McKinley
Updated February 15 2024 - 3:43pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah, 4, and Millie, 3, pictured with Easter Bunny, are getting ready for the 2024 Border Easter Egg Hunt on March 16. Picture by Madilyn McKinley
Hannah, 4, and Millie, 3, pictured with Easter Bunny, are getting ready for the 2024 Border Easter Egg Hunt on March 16. Picture by Madilyn McKinley

The Border's biggest search for Easter eggs is back in 2024 with a new organiser.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madilyn McKinley

Madilyn McKinley

Journalist

Journalist at The Border Mail. You can contact me at madilyn.mckinley@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.