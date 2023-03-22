The Border Best Easter Egg Hunt is returning and up to 1000 children are expected to converge on the Albury Botanic Gardens on Sunday.
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the popular event -- which began in 2018 -- will be back bigger than ever with a host of free activities and games, food stalls, raffles and 4000 eggs to find.
"It's been amazing since it started and we're looking forward to everyone coming down after the COVID break," organising committee member Di Bainbridge said.
"It'll be a family-fun day with lots of free activities as well as the hunt.
"No child will miss out on an egg, there have been enough eggs allocated.
"Also, if you don't have the $10 for entry, you can still come in and participate in the free activities."
Free activities include face painting, jumping castle rides and organised games.
Kids will seek out up to three foam eggs and exchange them for chocolate eggs, with 'special eggs' also to be available to find on the day.
Participants will enter the major draw which boasts a $2000 first prize plus a range of other prizes.
There will also be food stalls and coffee vans at the event.
This year's event is raising money for youth and family services associated with Albury's Yes Unlimited.
The Easter egg hunt -- which is designed for kids aged 0-10 but open to anyone who is older and a "kid at heart" -- has raised $60,000 for charitable organisations since its inception.
Local army cadets will help the eight-member all-volunteer organising committee put on the show.
Tickets are $10 and can be bought on the day or beforehand at Who, What, Why toy shop in Dean Street, Albury.
The garden gates will open at 9am and the hunt will commence at 11am.
