BEATTIE BLOW: Young gun misses spot on Fremantle's rookie list

Young gun Max Beattie has missed out on the opportunity of earning a spot on Fremantle's rookie list.
Last year's Essendon VFL best and fairest winner Patrick Voss, alongside former St Kilda wingman Daniel McKenzie and Sam van Rooyen were the other three players in contention.
Beattie was informed by club officials on Thursday he had missed gaining a spot with the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) deadline on Monday.
Voss was the only player added to the rookie list meaning the Dockers still have one remaining spot for the second for the Mid-Season Rookie Draft.
Fremantle Head of List Management David Walls thanked Beattie and the other train-ons for their commitment over the summer.
"They all showed AFL qualities with their attitudes and appetite for work," Walls said on the club's website.
"Unfortunately, Dan was injured during his time at Fremantle and we wish him well.
"Max and Sam did the whole pre-season and should be commended on their outstanding summers.
"We'll watch them closely and hopefully they will force themselves onto AFL lists."
Beattie told The Border Mail last month that even if he didn't get selected he would be better for the experience of being involved and training with a club at the elite level.
"If I don't make it, obviously I will be disappointed," he said at the time.
"So for the next month I just have to give 100 percent and if I miss out, at least I know I gave it my all and at the very least I will be better for the experience."
Beattie will now return to South Australia to rejoin Woodville-West Torrens where he had a breakout season last year.
The 20-year-old enjoyed a solid debut season in the SANFL after he averaged 14.3 disposals, 3.7 marks, 3.3 tackles and finished sixth in the club's best and fairest.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.