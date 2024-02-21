The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
'16-hour days': How rising costs are pushing country pubs to the brink

By Sophie Else
February 22 2024 - 5:00am
Yackandandah Hotel's Peter Cook struggles with rising costs, which is diminishing patronage. Picture by James Wiltshire.
Border and North East publicans have spoken out about the unrelenting pressures of rising costs that are pushing many businesses to the limit.

