Increasing cost-of-living pressures are producing mixed results for Border restaurateurs.
Some have reported a fall away in trade, while others have said they have had a more consistent number of diners coming through the doors.
Albury's Bended Elbow said it had experienced a reduction in customers over the past month.
"There's been quite a decline, I'd say," duty manager Lincoln Morrison said.
"You can tell in the streets; they're very quiet, even on a Saturday night.
"It could be due to weather, but also the fact everything has gone up a good 10 to 15 per cent.
"People are finding it hard to scrape through with an extra $50 per week on dinner."
Owner and chef of Albury's Yard Bird Simon Arkless said he had also seen a decrease in people coming into the restaurant.
"There's an element of some spending less, too," he said.
"Some people come in to dine and do choose to splurge, while others are more careful.
"It comes down to a number of reasons why people aren't coming in.
"It could be the cost-of-living and interest rate increases."
Glenbosch owner Nika Bester said it was apparent there was a shift in the numbers of people in both her Dean Street and Beechworth restaurants.
"We're fully booked for Mother's Day, but it again shows us that people are spending but less frequently, and it's more planned," she said. "People always left with a box or two at our wineries, but now are only buying a bottle or two."
Albury cafe owner Melissa Pollard said people were more "consistent" with their spending on dining out.
The Elms, which opened for lunch-time service and occasional dinners, had been "flowing" but mainly from tourists and people passing through.
"We've continued to be busy, even after the COVID show," she said.
"I feel people are travelling to regional towns so money is staying locally."
Wilson Street takeaway store owner Steve McLennan said he had noticed a drop in online orders at his Wodonga business, but people were still spending in-store.
Saludos restaurant owner Jan Hancock said it was a different dynamic now, especially since the business was busier on weekdays than weekends.
"We've seen a decrease in people, especially on weekends," she said, noting that Tuesday and Sunday nights had improved.
"We've definitely seen a big shift in numbers as opposed to the previous years.
"We've also noticed that with the change of season, people are slower to come out."
