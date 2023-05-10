THE Border's own national youth circus will gain a 40 per cent increase in federal funding in the next financial year.
Flying Fruit Fly Circus was among eight national arts training organisations, Arts8, to gain $9 million for 2023-24 to secure training courses and skills development for Australian-trained performers and production specialists.
Flying Fruit Fly Circus chief executive Richard Hull on Wednesday welcomed the commitment, which pushed federal funding for the company above $1 million a year for the first time.
"It's a significant jump and it's testament to the work done here by the staff and students; it's a really great moment of recognition and reward," he said.
Mr Hull said the funding would support the company's vision for its new Borderville Studio Theatre, which was being built at its South Albury headquarters and due for completion in November.
He said technical jobs for the studio could now be advertised later this year.
"These additional funds will create new regional arts jobs, underpin operational costs for the new space and help achieve the ongoing training and performance goals of the National Youth Circus," he said.
Mr Hull said skills training was a key theme of Revive, the government's National Cultural Policy.
"We fit right into it so it's really encouraging to see this government putting some money where its mouth is," Mr Hull said.
It is accompanied by a commitment from the government to work towards the future sustainability and growth of world-leading arts training organisations.
Arts8 also includes the Australian Ballet School; National Institute of Dramatic Arts; National Institute of Circus Arts; Australian Youth Orchestra; Australian National Academy of Music; NAISDA Dance College; and Australian Film, Television and Radio School.
