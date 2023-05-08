A former North Albury man with a history of domestic violence offences must now spend almost two years doing unpaid work over his latest crimes.
Tannin Phillips has to complete 250 hours of work for an incident where he squeezed his ex-partner's throat during an attack in her home.
Soon afterwards, in the wake of punching a hole in a wall in her home, Phillips issued threats to the woman that magistrate Sally McLaughlin suggested would have been frightening to the victim.
"If you make a statement (to police), I'll come through the window when you're asleep and make it worth it," Phillips said.
"If I'm in jail there are still other things that can be done."
Phillips didn't end up in jail, but that was partly due to his efforts at rehabilitation over the past eight months, Albury Local Court heard on Monday, May 8, during his sentencing hearing.
Ms McLaughlin placed Phillips, 31, on a 21-month community corrections order on charges of intimidation, destroy or damage property, common assault and contravention of an apprehended violence order.
Phillips had pleaded guilty to some charges and had the charges proven on others, though Ms McLaughlin - at a recent hearing - found the allegation of choking a person without their consent not proven.
Ms McLaughlin said on Monday this was because there was no evidence that Phillips' act of squeezing her throat had left the victim unable to breathe.
"These are serious examples of domestic violence, sir," she told Phillips.
"This is not the first time you are being sentenced for domestic violence offences."
Phillips, who now lived in Queensland, just over the NSW border, went to the victim's home on September 10 to collect belongings from a back shed.
He then went inside, argued with the victim and committed the assault by squeezing her around the throat with both hands for about 20 seconds.
Phillips was arrested a month later at Tweed Heads.
He was fined $1200 for punching the wall.
