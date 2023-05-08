The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Jake Sharp comes through his first Myrtleford game for almost 11 months

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 8 2023 - 11:21am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Sharp was back on the football field on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Jake Sharp was back on the football field on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Jake Sharp has revealed how close he came to calling time on his football career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.