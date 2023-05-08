Jake Sharp has revealed how close he came to calling time on his football career.
Sharp needed a fourth knee reconstruction last winter after tearing his ACL in Myrtleford's round 10 clash with Corowa-Rutherglen.
The 28-year-old was ready to retire at that stage but a conversation with wife Emma changed his mind.
And Sharp was back on the field for the first time in almost 11 months on Saturday, playing the first half for the Saints' reserves against Wodonga and coming through unscathed.
"I was pretty done," Sharp admitted.
"I just thought I couldn't put my family and friends through that again.
"But it was a moment with my wife where I was pretty down in the dumps, I'd just got out of the shower and she came in, hugged me and she said 'you're playing again.'
"From that point on, once I had her backing, I never committed to playing but I did my rehab like I wanted to.
ALSO IN SPORT
"I've had a lot of goes at rehab but I'm pretty strong in that area and think that I can come back and have an impact.
"It's just a part of my life that I enjoy and love so much and I'm just not quite ready to give it up yet."
The former Werribee man played 20 games in his first season back at Myrtleford but has only managed nine senior appearances this side of the pandemic.
"There was a fair bit of clarity (after that chat with Emma)," Sharp said.
"Most people listen to what their wife says!
"I even remember ringing Mum after the surgeon said 'you've done really well and you can get back to it' and she threw a couple of hard questions at me but they just want to see me happy - and playing footy makes me happy.
"I still love the game; probably not so much pulling up sore on Sundays and losing but I love what it's brought me and I love what it'll bring my family and kids.
"Being around football clubs is something I really appreciate and don't take for granted."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.