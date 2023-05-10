The Border Mail
Lavington Sportsground to host next three Ovens and Murray grand finals

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
May 10 2023
Lavington Sportsground hosted the first Ovens and Murray Football Netball League grand final in three years in 2022. A strong crowd of around 8700 attended.
Lavington Sportsground is the league's medium-term grand final home after winning hosting rights for three years.

