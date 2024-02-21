Murray River caravan plan is an idea that's been parked for far too long

It's the caravan plan that hasn't got out of first gear.
A holiday park beside the Murray River in Albury-Wodonga has been a topic of much discussion over the past decade but, sadly, little progress has been made to see the dream become a reality.
There are reasons for that and, of course, the fact that many areas along the river are prone to flooding is chief among them.
Former Albury councillor Murray King told The Border Mail in 2016 "they landed a probe on a comet, which was half a million miles from Earth, so I don't think raising an area abutting the Murray River would be too difficult a task".
Mr King's comments were somewhat tongue-in-cheek, but his sentiment was right in that Albury-Wodonga is missing out on a huge tourism opportunity.
If you drive to Howlong, Corowa or Mulwala, you can stay at a caravan park in close proximity to the water. The same goes if you head further afield to Echuca or Swan Hill.
The idea of a caravan park between the Twin Cities is back on the agenda with news the Weatherall Masonry property, which includes land backing onto the Murray River, has been listed for sale with a $3.2 million asking price.
Dixon Commercial Real Estate agent Chris Brown was understating things a little when he told this masthead "it's interesting to note there are other towns along the Murray River that have caravan parks on the river, but Albury-Wodonga doesn't".
"Having a new occupier on that site would be ideal for Albury and Wodonga, to have a caravan park on the Murray River," he said.
"It would be ideal to have something like that to bring tourism and dollars into the town."
Albury's riverside Noreuil Park hosted campers from 1929 to the early 1980s when caravans were removed amid concerns about flooding and falling tree branches.
Wodonga Council guidelines note the site could be used for accommodation under certain conditions, particularly with flood planning and evacuation plans.
We join owner Tom Weatherall in hoping the "iconic" site can be turned into "something amazing".
