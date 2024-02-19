WAHGUNYAH: Gains, losses, Q&A with Chris Willis and prospects this season

WE SAY: Kudos to the hard-working Lions officials who have been able to sign more than 20-players over the off-season while keeping the majority of their list. At their lowest ebb last season the Lions were on the receiving end of a 300 point flogging from Yackandandah, were forced to forfeit some reserves matches and there were occasions when they were getting 10 players or less to training. While the past two years have purely been about survival, there now appears to be light at the end of the tunnel. The Lions will boast a lot more depth this season after a recruiting drive focussed on players within a 50km radius who played in both the Picola and Murray leagues last season alongside the return of several former players to the den. While the Lions are no certainty to break their winless drought this season, they will be a lot more competitive and have laid the foundations to start climbing the ladder again.