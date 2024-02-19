WAHGUNYAH: Gains, losses, Q&A with Chris Willis and prospects this season

Last year: 12th (0-18)
Gains: Riley O'Kane, Xavier Walker, Lachlan Philips, Callum De Oleviera, Andrew Maskell-Dunstan, Alex Lavis, Kane Palmer, Joe Lindera, Axel Doherty, John Mailo, Ben Nicholson, Ethan Stephens, Kyle Maskell-Dunstan, Blake Roulston, Taj Smith, Matt Peacock, Brody Fitzpatrick, Charlie Hughes, Harry Hill, Aaron Hilton-Holnan, Declan Espejo
Losses: Liam McDonnell, Matt Holton, Ben Ratcliffe, Tristan Anderson, Michael Krune
Most recent finals appearance: 2011
Most recent flag: None in TDFL
Who starts the season flag favourites and why?: It's hard to go past Yackandandah. The Roos would be still hurting after not making the big dance last year after such an impressive home and away season. Tipping Adrian Beatty's old mob to be holding the cup this year.
Your likely top-five in order?: Yackandandah, Chiltern, Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Beechworth, ???
Which side is likely to be the biggest improver?: It's hard to gauge with plenty of clubs recruiting well over the off season. Internally we are confident of improving.
Best player in the competition?: It's hard to split both Lachlan Armstrong or Jarrad Farwell. Armstrong provides a focal point for the Bushrangers while Farwell is a contested bull for the Tigers and arguably the most prodigious kick in the competition.
Best recruit in the competition over the off-season?: There's been some good ones, which is good for the comp. But it's hard to go past Luke Daly who's played a lot of senior O and M footy and is a good bloke to go with it.
Which recruit at your club excites you the most and why?: Lachlan Phillips. Is a thumping kick of the Sherrin and I can't wait to see him land some long-range goals from outside 50m.
Who has been the standout over the pre-season so far?: Angus Smith. Hard working local talent who is ready to have a breakout season judging for his form on track over the off-season.
You must be thrilled to land so many recruits?: It's a big boost for the club to not only have more depth but some really talented depth as well. The work done by the recruitment staff has been remarkable.
Do you expect to break the club's winless drought?: I'll keep playing until we break our winless drought and I don't want to be playing next year as a 42-year-old! Internally we are very confident of getting a win this year which I do hope eventuates because I want to stay married.
What do you consider a pass mark this season?: I would like to think we could win at least half-a-dozen matches and it would be a bonus to grab that fifth spot. We want to have fun together out there but more importantly, for the supporters and volunteers who have worked so hard through some tough years to taste some success and really enjoy their 2024 season.
WE SAY: Kudos to the hard-working Lions officials who have been able to sign more than 20-players over the off-season while keeping the majority of their list. At their lowest ebb last season the Lions were on the receiving end of a 300 point flogging from Yackandandah, were forced to forfeit some reserves matches and there were occasions when they were getting 10 players or less to training. While the past two years have purely been about survival, there now appears to be light at the end of the tunnel. The Lions will boast a lot more depth this season after a recruiting drive focussed on players within a 50km radius who played in both the Picola and Murray leagues last season alongside the return of several former players to the den. While the Lions are no certainty to break their winless drought this season, they will be a lot more competitive and have laid the foundations to start climbing the ladder again.
Prediction: 12th
