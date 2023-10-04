Lions name coach and several recruits in promising start to off-season

Chris Willis has put his hand up to coach Wahgunyah for a second year.
Willis was recently reappointed after co-coaching the Lions this season and is not shying away from what is arguably the toughest coaching gig in country Victoria at the moment.
The Lions have also appointed Riley O'Kane as an assistant coach who arrives from Picola and district league club Tungamah.
They have also unveiled several early signings including Xavier Walker, Lachlan Philips, Kyle Maskell-Dunstan, Joe Lindera, Callum DeOleveira, Axel Doherty and Ethan Stephens.
After two winless seasons, Willis said being part of the club's next victory was the dangling carrot that he simply couldn't ignore.
"I guess the easy decision for me would have been to walk away and not coach again," Willis said.
"It was a tough year and I've never had a season like it where I haven't won a game.
"At 40, I'm getting a bit long in the tooth as well in regards to my playing career.
"But there is a lot of potential there and it's a great club with great people involved.
"After being through the tough times, getting that next win with the players would be more rewarding than most things I guess.
"Maybe if we had won a game during the year, I mightn't have gone again.
"But the opportunity arose to coach again and they are a good group to coach with some promising kids.
"I wouldn't have gone again if I didn't see any potential... that's for sure."
Willis joined Wahgunyah this year after previous stints at North Albury, Culcairn, North Wagga and MCUE.
He played reserves for Henty last year before arriving at the den.
"I think at my age, it's good to give something back to footy after all the years I've had," Willis said.
"I've been fortunate enough to play senior footy for 20-years.
"I don't like to see any club struggle, especially Wahgunyah where I have got a family connection after my grandfather previously played here.
"If I can do my little bit to help the club survive and hopefully rebuild and start climbing the ladder, then I will be a happy man."
The Lions are on a 39-match losing streak having won their most recent match in round eight against Beechworth in 2021.
They were on the receiving end of eight 200 plus point canings this season.
The worst loss was against Yackandandah in round four by 317 points after they failed to kick a goal and only managed two points.
Willis conceded there had been several dark moments throughout the season.
"We had to forfeit a few reserve matches which we tried to avoid but unfortunately couldn't," he said.
"Some nights you would get less than 10 players to training which makes it hard for everyone to stay motivated.
"You couldn't blast blokes for not training because then you might lose them for good.
"We just had to try and keep motivating each other and I suppose that's what a good club does, keeps finding a way through the tough times.
"Getting flogged by 300 points by Yackandandah was probably the lowest point though.
"Once injuries hit, guys are forced to play both reserves and seniors and that would happen almost on a weekly basis.
"But everyone toughed it out and if we didn't, there probably wouldn't have been a club remaining in 2024.
"It would have been easy to snatch it at some stages during this season at different times, both as a club and individuals.
"I said to the boys throughout the season, it's the players, supporters and volunteers who stick around during the dark times who will be responsible for the rebuild of this club."
Apart from Akermanis, former AFL players Jared Brennan and Harley Bennell were also surprise inclusions for the Lions.
The Lions were less than a kick behind the Bulldogs at the last change before eventually losing by 28 points.
Willis said the trio's appearance provided a timely boost for the club.
"That was a real highlight and a lot of fun," he said.
"The club has already announced seven new signings and I'm confident that we will pinch a few wins next year.
"We will have a much better list and it's pretty exciting to be honest.
"I thought there were glimpses of where we were able to match some sides last year but couldn't sustain it for long enough.
"Those top four sides are a fair way ahead of the rest of the competition.
"But I feel we can be competitive against the remaining sides with the recruits we have landed.
"We haven't finished recruiting yet and we will sign more players in the coming weeks.
"The recruiting committee has been fantastic and working overtime to get enough recruits to start winning matches."
In a further bonus the Lions are also hoping to field both thirds and fourth sides next year.
"We are planning to have both junior grades," Willis said.
"Jack Reid and Joel Costarella have been appointed co-coaches of the fourths.
"I'm unsure if the thirds coach has been announced yet.
"If we can get the juniors going again it will be massive for the future and it creates a lot more atmosphere and people involved with the club."
Despite being in the twilight of his career, Willis led by example this season for the Lions and was rewarded by recently winning the club's best and fairest.
"I didn't expect it but I was honoured to win it," Willis said.
"I'll admit there is a stark difference between winning a best and fairest in a premiership winning side and one that didn't win a game.
"It was a bit of a consolation to win it but I would have traded the best and fairest for a win throughout the season, that's for sure.
"I just hope we can get as many people as possible to jump on board next year and the more we get, the more exciting it will be.
"It takes more than a coach and six recruits to rebuild a club.
"It's going to take the involvement of the whole community to get behind the club and support it.
"Hopefully we can get a lot more people involved next year and be part of the rebuild of the Lions."
