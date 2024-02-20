OSBORNE: Gains, losses, Q&A with Myles Aalbers and prospects this season

WE SAY: Forecasting the fortunes of the reigning premier this season is no easy task. While the departure of 10 premiership players would decimate most clubs, the Tigers have somehow gone a long way to covering their losses. The arrival of five recruits plus the return of Izaac McDonnell and Jed Griffen will help cover the departures although the loss of star trio Dan O'Connell, Matt McGrory and Hayden Armstrong is a stinging blow. However, the Tigers still boast plenty of star power with Connor and Declan Galvin, George Alexander, Duncan McMaster, Ed O'Connell and Hugh Schmetzer among the biggest names in the competition. Newly appointed coach Myles Aalbers is still hopeful of further signings ahead of their season opener against Howlong. The Tigers have also been simply a class above the rest of the competition apart from Holbrook for the past three years with a record of 53 wins from 55 matches under former coach Joel Mackie would indicate. Mackie departing Tigerland after leading the club to a flag is a bizarre occurrence but the league powerhouse is in good hands with Aalbers calling the shots. Aalbers was highly regarded during his coaching tenure at rival club RWW Giants and takes over a list with plenty of talent in the reserves and thirds. The reserves only lost one match last season on the way to winning the flag. The Tigers' junior development is the envy of the rest of the competition with the club having a seemingly endless supply of talented teenagers who thrive once given senior opportunities. The Tigers' finals record is also the envy of the competition, boasting a phenomenal run of success after only missing finals twice since 1996. So while finals appear a lock again for the perennial powerhouse, could the Tigers miss playing off in a grand final for the first time since 2018?