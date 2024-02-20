The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

OSBORNE: Gains, losses, Q&A with Myles Aalbers and prospects this season

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated February 20 2024 - 11:27am, first published 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Myles Aalbers has the luxury of the rare occurrence of taking over a premiership side after Joel Mackie and the Tigers mutually parted company last year.
Myles Aalbers has the luxury of the rare occurrence of taking over a premiership side after Joel Mackie and the Tigers mutually parted company last year.

OSBORNE

Coach: Myles Aalbers

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.