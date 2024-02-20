Owner of tyre mountain deathtrap near airport given clean-up deadline

The owner of a massive stockpile of tyres at an industrial block next to Albury airport has been given until the end of March to remove them.
The order from the NSW Environment Protection Authority follows grave concerns the mountain of waste tyres could pose a serious fire threat.
In November, the NSW EPA estimated the stockpile on the Bennu Circuit site, now owned by Dahlsens Family Companies, contained 30,000 tyres.
"The EPA has issued a clean-up notice to the owner of the premises requiring the removal of all waste tyres from the outdoor sections of the site by 5pm, March 30," a NSW EPA spokesman said.
"They must ensure there are less than 500 tyres on the whole site by 5pm, June 30.
"They were fined $582,375 by the Land and Environment Court for land pollution and for failing to comply with a clean-up notice to remove the tyres."
The NSW EPA said Dahlsens would face action if the deadlines are not met.
On February 5, in a letter to tenants of the estate, Dahlsens ackowledged there was "significant pollution on our property left behind by the previous tenant".
"Starting on February 6 we will be undertaking the clean-up that involves certain activities which may generate additional noise and vehicle traffic," a company spokesman said.
"The work is expected to last approximately two months ... we sincerely apologise for any disruption it may cause."
The EPA has also ordered the removal of an estimated 10,000 tyres illegally stockpiled at a residential site at Range View Drive Jindera.
"The EPA has issued a clean-up notice and commenced criminal proceedings in the Land and Environment Court against the owner of the site for waste and land pollution offences," the EPA spokesman said.
"As the matter is before the court, we cannot provide further comment at this time."
Albury MP Justin Clancy said the Border community should not have to put up with toxic hazards.
"In the interest of safety, the EPA needs to deal with the stockpile now," Mr Clancy said. "Wrangling over the bill can be sorted later.
"Commercial levels of toxic, flammable waste should never be allowed to accumulate in and around our communities."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.