Mountains of illegally stockpiled tyres have been found at a site near Albury, environmental and police authorities have said.
NSW Environment Protection Authority and NSW Police executed a search warrant on Thursday, March 2, at a property where officers found a stockpile of about 10,000 tyres.
The EPA has confirmed that its investigations into the stockpile are continuing, with fines and prosecution yet to be determined. The Border Mail understands the site of the stockpile is in Jindera.
Strict conditions apply to the storage and disposal of tyres due to their potential fire hazard. Efforts to combat illegal transport, storage or disposal of tyres is managed by the EPA, including through interstate tracking and a public register for waste facilities.
Environmental protection laws require that tyre waste must be transported to a place that can lawfully accept it, with individual offences for tyre retailers, re-treaders, transporters and storage facilities who fail to comply.
The EPA said the most serious illegal waste tyre disposal cases carry the risk of penalties of up to $5 million.
Cootamundra's Molycop 360 received the fine for creating a community "fire hazard" after officers discovered 340 tonnes of tyres on site in May 2022.
