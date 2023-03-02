An incident where a child was almost hit by a car has galvanised a group of parents calling for a 40km/h speed zone outside an Albury school.
Aspect Riverina School parents have been left shaken by the near-miss last week involving six-year-old Thomas McKenzie in Olive Street.
Parents were dismayed the school still didn't have such a safety zone, despite being in Albury since 2005.
They said the situation was even more galling given a 40km/h sign was in place for the nearby Albury Public School.
Wodonga's John McKenzie and Katrina Jones sent their son Thomas to Aspect because it specifically catered for his autism, given it's a school for children on the spectrum.
"Road safety at the location isn't the best," Mr McKenzie said.
The family was walking back to their car - with their younger son, Charlie, 11 months - when Thomas pulled away and ran out from behind a car.
Mr McKenzie said a passing motorist had to slam on the brakes to avoid hitting Thomas.
"Why are cars going so quickly? We need to get this rectified, it has to happen," he said.
"Why is our school being treated differently? It just doesn't seem right."
Albury Council said it was aware of the issue and was working with Transport for NSW.
A spokesperson from Transport for NSW said there was already a school zone servicing both Albury Public and Aspect Riverina School.
"We will carry out a speed review for the extension of the school zone to include the 'direct access' to the Aspect school, as a matter of urgency," the spokesperson said.
"We will also work closely with Albury City Council to look at solutions to other safety issues raised, including other potential traffic calming measures and parking options."
Another parent, Rebecca Schischka, said she was adamant the 40km/h signs were placed in the wrong place and did not provide any protection for Aspect's students and its school community.
She said she wanted to speak out about the concern before a "tragic accident happened".
