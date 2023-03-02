A Jindera man arrested in connection to an illegal weapons cache allegedly uncovered at his home will remain behind bars.
Luke Nathan Appleton made a brief appearance in Albury Local Court on Thursday, March 2, before magistrate Chris Halburd, who denied him bail on all charges.
Appleton, 42, is also facing illicit drug allegations.
He appeared in court via a video link to the Albury police station dock.
Murray River Police District began an investigation last month after receiving information that a man was allegedly in possession of illegal firearms.
They raided a property in Range View Drive, just south of Jindera, on Wednesday at 8am.
Police said that as a result of a search, carried out with a warrant, they allegedly seized two shortened .22 calibre rifles, a long .22 rifle, an air rifle and a pistol, along with illicit drugs including methamphetamine and various items claimed to have been stolen property.
As a result of the raid, Appleton was immediately arrested and taken to the Albury police station.
Police said this resulted in Appleton being charged with 27 offences.
The weapons-related charges comprised two counts of possessing an unauthorised firearm, two of possess an unauthorised pistol, six counts of not keep a firearm safely, two of possess a shortened firearm without authority and possess ammunition without holding a licence, permit or authority.
Appleton is further charged with two counts of receiving property stolen from outside NSW, 10 counts of possessing a prohibited drug, goods suspected of being stolen in or on premises and possess any non-prescribed electrical device.
The charges were adjourned to March 14.
