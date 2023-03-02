The Border Mail
Jindera man to remain in custody awaiting mention of 27 charges later this month

By Nigel McNay
March 3 2023 - 3:30am
Some of the weapons that police have alleged were in the possession of Luke Nathan Appleton. Picture by NSW Police

A Jindera man arrested in connection to an illegal weapons cache allegedly uncovered at his home will remain behind bars.

