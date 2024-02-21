The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

It's been a long time since the Wales name didn't feature in seniors

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
February 21 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elijah Wales has played 102 senior games for Myrtleford.
Elijah Wales has played 102 senior games for Myrtleford.
Hugh Wales has played 123 senior games for the Saints.
Hugh Wales has played 123 senior games for the Saints.

Myrtleford has entered a new era with Elijah Wales joining St Mary's in AFL Barwon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.