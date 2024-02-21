It's been a long time since the Wales name didn't feature in seniors

Myrtleford has entered a new era with Elijah Wales joining St Mary's in AFL Barwon.
Since older brother Hugh debuted at senior level in 2009, there's been few games in the 15 years since where one of the pair, or fellow sibling Wayland, hasn't represented the Saints.
Hugh joined Point Cook earlier in the off-season.
"I've come to terms with it, it's been good to be able to train both nights a week and it's only half an hour from home," Hugh suggested.
Hugh has played 123 games for his beloved Saints, travelling from Melbourne for four to five years.
Elijah boasts 102 games, with only 11 of those when he was based in Myrtleford.
"It was a tough decision (to leave), I've played a lot of my footy in Myrtleford, it essentially got to the point where I've travelled a lot for footy, my partner and I got married in November, so I can't travel over on the weekend like I did when I was younger," he offered.
Elijah debuted as a 17-year-old and has played the bulk of his career alongside Hugh.
The pair was at VFL club Werribee in 2015 and also at fellow state league outfit Footscray in 2017-18.
Injuries derailed Hugh's time with the Bulldogs, playing the one senior game after two at Werribee.
Elijah played just under double-figure VFL games at both clubs.
"Playing with my brother is one of the highlights of my career, to be honest," Elijah said.
"I really loved it and obviously playing for a club that we loved, pulling on the same jumper, it's going to be a bit of a different feel."
The boys' father Ian Wales is a club stalwart and stepped down as club president in late 2022 after four years.
