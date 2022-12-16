The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

President Ian Wales steps down after four years as president of Myrtleford

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated December 16 2022 - 7:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Wales has stepped down as president of Myrtleford after four years at the helm but plans to remain as a volunteer.

Ian Wales has stepped down as president of Myrtleford.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.