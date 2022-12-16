Ian Wales has stepped down as president of Myrtleford.
Wales has been replaced by co-presidents Luke Chapman and Rob Miotto.
The outspoken Wales, who spent four years in the role, earned a reputation as a straight-shooter during his time as president who would speak his mind and quick-witted humour.
"I see they decided to replace me with two blokes, that's how good I am," Wales joked.
"But seriously the main reason behind my decision to step down is I've changed my perspective on life a bit after a few significant changes over the past 12 months.
"My first grandson arrived and is living down in Geelong.
"It just made me think a bit more about life and what's most important to me.
"I've been heavily involved in football for more than 40 years if you count my playing days.
"Then being on committee's and doing different things.
"But the arrival of the grandson has given me a different perspective to what's important to me and what I value in life.
"I also had the cancer scare earlier in the year and sometimes you need a wake up call to realise what means the most to you.
"It just made me realise I'm not under 40 any more, I might think I am but my body is telling me that I'm not."
Wales said the club was in good hands with Chapman and Miotto.
"Luke and Rob both have different strengths but will be good as a team and a wise appointment," he said.
"I still want to be involved with the club, especially recruiting and doing little things behind the scenes.
"To be honest, I never wanted to be the front man, I'm more of a worker behind the scenes."
Wales who had several verbal stoushes with officials from AFL North East Border during his presidency said the divide between powerhouses Wangaratta, Albury and Yarrawonga and the rest of the competition was the biggest issue in the O&M.
He felt the issue needed to be addressed before it was too late.
"In my opinion the divide between the big three and the rest is the biggest issue and has been for a long time," he said.
"I read the comments last week of the new O&M general manager and couldn't help myself and sent him a text asking him 'what planet are you from?'
"The perfect example is the AFL itself and the measures it has put in place to even up the competition.
"But the AFLNEB doesn't seem to think there is a problem in the O&M."
Wales said another major issue was O&K league clubs offering O&M thirds players exorbitant amounts of money to switch leagues.
"Because the O&K haven't got juniors and no kids coming into the senior ranks, clubs target kids from the two Wangaratta clubs and us," he said.
"They are getting offered $500 a game which you can't blame them for taking.
"But it then potentially robs us of a player who could be playing seniors in the future."
