YOUNG ACHIEVER: Morrison has sights set on reaching 'pinnacle' of career

Hamish Morrison may be the youngest in his family, but he's not afraid to say that he's teaching his older siblings a thing or two when it comes to hockey.
"My dad (Stuart) started playing when he was young and I was pretty much born into it," he said.
"My whole family plays, except for mum (Sandra) she's our supporter.
"Me and my two brothers (Lincoln and Will) and sister (Niamh) all play together.
"They used to (give me tips) but sometimes they don't know as much as me anymore."
The talented 17-year-old has represented ACT in the under-18s and under-21s at the Australian National Championships, leading to selection in the Australian under-18s National Futures Squad as well as a scholarship with the ACT Academy of Sport.
"Now I can train at the AIS," he said.
"I'm meeting a lot of quality hockey players and coaches."
The Xavier High School student is accustomed to travel, with the Spitfire representative making the trip to Canberra at least once a week.
"Last year was pretty full on and it will be the same this year," he said.
"I try to do school work in the car. It's always hard, but my parents are both teachers, so they help me, and my school helps quite a lot as well."
Morrison was awarded the Hockey ACT Gallagher Shield Award for best player at the under-18 national championships and is a senior division one men's best and fairest recipient for his home club, Magpies.
He was also selected in the 2023 Hockey Albury Wodonga Team of the Year.
It's all been building towards his ultimate dream.
"This year my goal is to make the National Hockey League Canberra Chill team," he said.
"Then obviously in the future it would be the 2032 Olympics.
"That would be the pinnacle of my career if could make that."
But he's enjoying all the steps along the way.
"Being out on the field with your best mates, especially when you get into the higher levels and you're playing the best hockey you can with your mates, it's just the best feeling you can have," he said.
When it comes to hockey, the role models that come to mind for Morrison are Australian representatives Flynn Ogilvie and Eddie Ockenden.
"They're midfield players, and that's my position, so I like to look up to them," he said.
"Obviously my parents are great supporters and role models for me as well."
Morrison is one of 16 nominees for the 2024 Young Achiever Award.
"I was so excited and honoured to be part of such an elite group of athletes," he said.
"The quality in Albury for sport is incredible, so to be a part of that is just amazing."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.