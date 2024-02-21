'Every right to be showcased': MAMA's long-awaited exhibition is here

An array of vivid and thought-provoking artworks will be on show at the Murray Art Museum Albury, all in the name of making a difference in the community.
Two years in the making, the coming exhibition Everyday starts on Friday, February 23.
The showing is a collaboration between MAMA and Mercy Connect, a Thurgoona based not-for-profit organisation supporting people living with disabilities.
Sixteen Border artists, including David Dick and Tara Dodd, are exhibiting works that represent their lives living in the area.
Mercy Connect chief executive Trent Dean is looking forward to seeing the artworks come together.
"It's deeply personal. Their pieces, they've created a mixture, as I say, of things that they're proud of, things that they love, things that they enjoy. And it is a mixture of colours and themes," he said.
"Tara's made this wonderful dress with imagery and words written on it. And David's done these beautiful pieces of artwork and paintings which are all across the walls of the exhibition.
"So just to see their pride and their work in the place with other artists in the local region is just wonderful."
The artworks include a variety of materials, from recycled pieces of equipment and machinery to paint and fabrics.
Mr Dean says it is a proud moment having these artworks on display.
"It's essential that we create these connection points for the community, for people with disability. They're people just like you and I but with disability," he said.
"And they have every right to be showcased, to have their work exhibited. And it's hard enough for the average artist trying to get into having their work exhibited, but to have this connection with MAMA and the way that they've been treated with absolute respect as artists, which they are, it's just so meaningful and important."
The exhibition will also showcase videos of the artists discussing the meaning behind their works for the audience to view.
MAMA head of curatorial and collections Michael Moran says the artworks provide a segue for important topics to be discussed.
"(Art) allows for some slippier conversations, some more nuanced conversations, some poetic conversations, and things that are a little bit more difficult to grapple with sometimes," he said.
"It doesn't have to be super black and white. It's a really wonderful way of having some complex conversations about how we all relate to each other and how we view the world, how we care for each other within the place we live."
Moran is thrilled to see the exhibition finally open.
"It's two years of making work. It's also two years of that excitement building and the kind of project gaining more and more and more momentum and sort of be at this point where we get to finally share it. Everyone's really, really excited," he said.
Everyday will be showing for 10 weeks.
For more information visit mamalbury.com.au.
