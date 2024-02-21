The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

'Every right to be showcased': MAMA's long-awaited exhibition is here

Madilyn McKinley
By Madilyn McKinley
February 21 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Moran, of MAMA, artists David Dick and Tara Dodd and Mercy Connect chief executive Trent Dean are excited for the long-awaited exhibition to begin. Picture supplied
Michael Moran, of MAMA, artists David Dick and Tara Dodd and Mercy Connect chief executive Trent Dean are excited for the long-awaited exhibition to begin. Picture supplied

An array of vivid and thought-provoking artworks will be on show at the Murray Art Museum Albury, all in the name of making a difference in the community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madilyn McKinley

Madilyn McKinley

Journalist

Journalist at The Border Mail. You can contact me at madilyn.mckinley@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.