Open call for exhibitors for popular Murray Art Museum Albury local artist program

By Alice Gifford
January 13 2023 - 3:00am
Trent Dean from Mercy Connect and MAMA curator Michael Moran will display the works of last year's open call as a fresh callout is made. Picture by James Wiltshire.

The exhibitions of local artists are among the best attended and celebrated in the region, says Murray Art Museum Albury curator Michael Moran, as the gallery prepares to select another round of open call artists.

