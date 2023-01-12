The exhibitions of local artists are among the best attended and celebrated in the region, says Murray Art Museum Albury curator Michael Moran, as the gallery prepares to select another round of open call artists.
Mr Moran said the open call was a way for the gallery to assist new and established artists to "lift their practice" in an appropriate venue.
"Our visitors enjoy seeing work that reflects the local region, and presents the perspective of local people. The open call program is just one way in which we ensure that local artists have a continued presence," Mr Moran said.
"Artists are given over a year to prepare their exhibition" Mr Moran said. "This gives time for ideas to expand and mature, and gives artists the opportunity to work with the full expertise of the museum.
"There is so much range that comes through the artists' work regardless. We want to make the program able to accommodate all of those various ways of working." he said.
The fresh callout for artists keeps the annual process turning. As new application are reviewed, exhibition plans for the previous years' artists are underway. In the coming months more than 10 open call artists will present their works in both solo and group exhibitions at the gallery.
MAMA will host an open call information session from 6pm on January 19 to address any questions artists might have. For several individuals, the night also may serve as an introduction to their future open call co-exhibitors.
Though open to artists of all levels, Mr Moran said open call helped to support emerging artists in their development of concepts and applications, which can be an intimidating hurdle for many.
"Even for those people who aren't' successful, its an important thing to go through a process of application," Mr Moran said.
"We want to work with artists, not just to generate exhibitions but to fully develop their professional practice."
Applications for the 2023 review are welcomed from artists in the Riverina Murray and North East Victorian regions until February 3.
