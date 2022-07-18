A group of creatives living with disabilities will have their works displayed next year as part of Murray Art Museum Albury's 2023 Open Call.
This year's program will feature more than 10 artists presenting their works in both solo and group exhibitions.
One of those exhibitions will highlight the artwork of not-for-profit organisation Mercy Connect's art group, whose participants have complex needs.
The works, which will be made by people in a mixed age group, aim to depict challenges those artists face, as well as what they enjoy about living in the region.
Mercy Connect chief executive Trent Dean said it meant a lot to have the exposure through an exhibition at MAMA.
"It's really important about the community inclusion and that ability to express self," he said.
"We're very much looking forward to seeing a number of people that we serve have their work shown in MAMA."
Each year, through a competitive application process, curators support artists as part of the Open Call process, to hold an exhibition at MAMA.
The program is dedicated to presenting the work of artists from the North East, as well as artists from beyond the region whose work is significant to the area.
MAMA curator Michael Moran said it would be the first time some of the solo artists would be shown at an institutional exhibition.
"What we're looking for, really, is high quality work," he said.
"There's so many amazing artists working locally.
"This is where we get to find out where the really excellent work is being made, who's making it, and supporting those artists in presenting."
The museum has scheduled five shows that will be presented next year.
"We will be seeing outstanding painting, ceramics, large scale wall assemblages, fabrics and collaborative works," Moran said.
North East artist and regenerative farmer Courtney Young, Albury-Wodonga based artist, Ririn Indah Puspita, Cornelia Selover, Glenda Helen Mackay, Linda Lees and Sharon McEachern will also show their works as part of the 2023 Open Call.
Urana artist, curator, musician and creative producer Sarah McEwan will present an experimental work mapped across a suite of new paintings.
The works look to personify the often-complex relationship between the artist and the artistic process.
The 2022 program included North East artist Julianne Piko's collection, Familiar Strange.
About 40 applications were received last year.
The program had been running for a number of years, but had been disrupted by COVID.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
