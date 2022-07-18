The Border Mail
North East artists selected for Murray Art Museum Albury's Open Call

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
July 18 2022 - 5:30pm
DIFFERENT EVERY YEAR: Mercy Connect chief executive Trent Dean and MAMA curator Michael Moran are looking forward to the exhibition that represents artists with disability and complex needs. Pictures: JAMES WILTSHIRE

A group of creatives living with disabilities will have their works displayed next year as part of Murray Art Museum Albury's 2023 Open Call.

