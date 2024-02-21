JINDERA: Gains, losses, Q&A with Joel Mackie and prospects this season

WE SAY: After missing finals last year, it's no secret that Jindera underachieved last season. But the arrival of Albury champion Joel Mackie has sparked a recruiting frenzy at the kennel who has landed several prized signings including O&M premiership players Luke Garland and Zach Bye. The bold bid of landing Mackie as coach mid-season while still in charge at Osborne was one of the biggest talking points of last year but could prove to be the biggest piece in the Bulldogs' premiership puzzle. While Mackie may be in the twilight of his outstanding playing career, his football nous and grand final record is unrivalled in the Hume league. The dual Morris medallist has a smart football brain that commands respect and when Mackie speaks, players listen. It's easy to forget that the Bulldogs made the preliminary final two years ago but will boast a far superior list this year. Garland and Bye should dominate at the lower standard of the Hume league while Cooper Page and Ollie Browne are another two players that will cause opposition sides plenty of headaches. The departure of four-time best and fairest winner Mitch Lawrence is a stinging blow but Mackie hinted the Bulldogs' match-winner could cut his overseas trip short if they look likely to push deep into September. Trent Castles, Ben Dower, Nathan Chamings, Josh Lloyd and Kris Holman are all on the wrong side of 30 but have been motivated over the pre-season for what could be their last shot at premiership glory. Castles endured an injury-riddled season last year but still averaged five goals a match to boot 70 goals from 14-matches. A ton is easily achievable for the prolific goalkicker, especially if he remains fit and he can expect some polished delivery from Garland, Cooper, Browne and Sam Crawshaw. Mackie and co will have to defy history if they are to hold the premiership cup aloft on the dais at Walbundrie. Henty (1996) and Culcairn (2007) are the only two clubs in the past three decades to win the flag after having not made finals the previous year. However, the Bulldogs look primed for a genuine flag assault and with Mackie calling the shots will take a power of beating when the whips are cracking in September.