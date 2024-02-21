JINDERA: Gains, losses, Q&A with Joel Mackie and prospects this season

Last year: Seventh (9-9)
Gains: Joel Mackie, Harrison Miller (Osborne), Luke Garland (Lavington), Zach Bye, Cooper Page (Albury), Dan Middleton (interrupted season), Darcy Moore (Thurgoona), Ollie Browne (Pennant Hill Demons), Mitch Anderson (Chiltern)
Losses: Mitch Lawrence, Caleb Simmonds, Kyle Porter (overseas)
Most recent finals appearance: 2022
Most recent flag: 2011
Captain: To be decided
Who starts the season flag favourites and why?: To be honest it's shaping as one of the closest competitions in recent memory. If I was forced to pick a favourite, I think Holbrook stand out the most. Minimal losses, some quality gains and have obviously played in the last two grand finals and won the flag two years ago. But I think it is refreshing to see what lies ahead for the competition this year.
Your likely top-six?: Holbrook, Osborne, Giants, CDHBU, Howlong and Jindera
Which side is likely to be the biggest improver?: I think CDHBU has topped up their list nicely with some quality signings and also kept their losses to a bare minimum. The Power have been building over the past few years and no doubt in for a big season but have a tougher draw to overcome compared to last year.
Best player in the competition?: I would have to say Connor Galvin. I've had the pleasure to coach him the past four-years and had front row seats and watch him grow into the best player in the competition for sure. I think most people are of the opinion that he has been unlucky not to win an Azzi. During my time at Osborne, he has grown as a player and a leader as well. Connor has deservedly won four best and fairests at Tigerland and if he can win one or two more will cement himself as one of the finest ever players to wear the yellow and black. Connor has worked hard to get to where he is, but he is the type of bloke that is not into individual awards and just loves the club.
Best recruit in the competition over the off-season?: I'm trying not to be biased but how can you go past Lukey (Garland)? If you want an opposition player, I would probably say Josh Kable but that is more on hearsay than watching him play. I think Kable has got all the credentials to be among the best tall defenders in the league. But with Lukey's credentials, where he has come from, we are blessed as a club to get him on board this season and I can't wait to see him unleash and have a huge impact on the competition.
Which recruit at your club excites you the most and why?: Apart from Garland, Connor Page has arrived from Albury and has slotted straight into the group and what we are trying to achieve. Connor is in a really good headspace at the moment where he is loving the group, the training and I'm hoping that translates into a big season as well.
Who has been the standout at pre-season training so far?: Personally I don't like singling blokes out but it's been a few of the older boys that have really impressed me the most. Nathan Chamings, Trent Castles, Ben Dower and even Kade Garland are up for the challenge and have really embraced what we are trying to achieve this year. H Miller has also been going pretty hard since Christmas and is flying on the track. I'm excited to see his growth and development this year compared to last season where he was fortunate enough to play in a flag with me out at Osborne. Harrison is keen to get better and is thriving at training at the moment.
How tough was recruiting this off-season compared to previous seasons?: I'm not going to lie, recruiting is not easy and it's not fun either. I guess what makes it a bit easier is when you are at a stable club and the recruits we have signed have all got mates at the club. We also utilised connections within the club which has made recruiting that little bit easier. We feel the recruits we targeted fit into our group and the club moving forward.
What have the numbers been like at pre-season training?: We are between 30 to 35 most nights, so everyone is learning the new system together and makes my job a lot easier. I can't fault the group at the moment, they are eager to get stuck into everything that we are doing on the track.
What kind of reception are you expecting when you face your old side Osborne in round three?: It would be rude if 'Spud' Webster and his committee didn't roll out the red carpet treatment for me when we play Osborne considering I'm a premiership coach, wouldn't it?... Nah, that's tongue in cheek and I'm looking forward to getting out there again and it was definitely a great time in my life coaching Osborne and I made a lot of lifelong friends and it will be nice to get out there and see everyone again.
What are your expectations this season?: We are definitely aiming to play finals. At the same time I won't put a ceiling on what we can achieve but we have to be realistic about where we are coming from and what's required. We need to understand the competition is a lot tougher this year but that we can make the necessary improvements to play finals and give ourselves every chance to progress deep into the September action.
WE SAY: After missing finals last year, it's no secret that Jindera underachieved last season. But the arrival of Albury champion Joel Mackie has sparked a recruiting frenzy at the kennel who has landed several prized signings including O&M premiership players Luke Garland and Zach Bye. The bold bid of landing Mackie as coach mid-season while still in charge at Osborne was one of the biggest talking points of last year but could prove to be the biggest piece in the Bulldogs' premiership puzzle. While Mackie may be in the twilight of his outstanding playing career, his football nous and grand final record is unrivalled in the Hume league. The dual Morris medallist has a smart football brain that commands respect and when Mackie speaks, players listen. It's easy to forget that the Bulldogs made the preliminary final two years ago but will boast a far superior list this year. Garland and Bye should dominate at the lower standard of the Hume league while Cooper Page and Ollie Browne are another two players that will cause opposition sides plenty of headaches. The departure of four-time best and fairest winner Mitch Lawrence is a stinging blow but Mackie hinted the Bulldogs' match-winner could cut his overseas trip short if they look likely to push deep into September. Trent Castles, Ben Dower, Nathan Chamings, Josh Lloyd and Kris Holman are all on the wrong side of 30 but have been motivated over the pre-season for what could be their last shot at premiership glory. Castles endured an injury-riddled season last year but still averaged five goals a match to boot 70 goals from 14-matches. A ton is easily achievable for the prolific goalkicker, especially if he remains fit and he can expect some polished delivery from Garland, Cooper, Browne and Sam Crawshaw. Mackie and co will have to defy history if they are to hold the premiership cup aloft on the dais at Walbundrie. Henty (1996) and Culcairn (2007) are the only two clubs in the past three decades to win the flag after having not made finals the previous year. However, the Bulldogs look primed for a genuine flag assault and with Mackie calling the shots will take a power of beating when the whips are cracking in September.
PREDICTION: Premier
