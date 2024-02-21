The Border Mail
Man who filmed showering stepdaughter did likewise of own daughter in bath

By Albury Court
February 21 2024 - 7:00pm
An Albury district man, who remains in custody, has been committed for sentence in the District Court for producing and possessing child abuse material, including secret videos he took of his teenage stepdaughter taking a shower.
A man who used covert cameras to film his 14-year-old stepdaughter showering also took an indecent video of his own nine-year daughter having a bath.

