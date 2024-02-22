THEN AND NOW: Extra trains needed as thousands flock to see famous aviator

"And now it was decreed that all this should end ... at a distance of a quarter of a mile, skimming along close to the earth, it appeared as if Hawker was going to steeplechase a two-rail fence in his foreground. Suddenly a dense cloud of grey dust shot high into the air, obscuring machine. A groan of horror arose from the shocked onlookers, and as the dust subsided it was seen that the biplane was standing upright on its nose, its tailplane poised aloft ... A moment, and Hawker jumped out, the least concerned of all that vast multitude; and a great burst of cheering arose.