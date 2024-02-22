Recently retired North Melbourne star set to don the Big White V

Recently retired North Melbourne star Jack Ziebell has confirmed he will play at least one match this season.
Wodonga was regarded as the frontrunner for Ziebell's services after he played juniors and made his senior debut at the kennel before being drafted by the Kangaroos.
The 280-game AFL player had also been linked to joining Mitta United where he played alongside Morris medallist Jarrod Hodgkin in the junior grades.
Hodgkin returned to the Mountain Men last year after calling time on his stellar O&M career.
Despite the local connection, Ziebell has committed to playing for Avondale Heights on Anzac Day where he has strong family ties.
Ziebell's brother, Bailey, plays at the Essendon District Football League club.
His father-in-law, Paddy Byrne, also coaches the club that wears the Big White V jumpers similar to Mitta United in the TDFL.
Connor Byrne, who is Ziebell's brother-in-law also plays at the club.
"The news does not come any bigger than this," the club posted on its Facebook page
"In a massive coup for the AHFC ex-North Melbourne captain and current senior Richmond assistant coach Jack Ziebell is set to line up for the AHFC on Anzac Day at Canning Reserve to take on our traditional rival Aberfeldie.
"Club coach Paddy Byrne was pretty pumped with the exciting news.
"Jack has a very strong family connection to the club with younger brother Bailey and brother-in-law Connor both playing and his father in law Paddy coaching the club.
"Jack was pretty keen to support his family and the Heights on such a big occasion for all involved.
"Jack has already had a big impact at the Heights with his leadership session already helping the club and playing group set the values for 2024."
Ziebell was appointed as an assistant coach at Richmond under senior coach Adem Yze late last year which lessened the likelihood of him returning to the O&M.
"I'm certainly not pencilling in dates and if Jack plays it will be like a bonus," Twitt said.
"It would be unreal for the group, the club would love for it to happen but it's not part of the plan really.
"To be honest, if it was to happen, I think it would be more likely to be mid-season or later in the year.
"Jack's coaching is his No. 1 priority and trying to play matches at country level is not at the top of the list for him which everyone understands."
