Retired Roos great 'still a chance' to play at the kennel next year

Wodonga co-coach Jarrod Twitt says the door remains slightly ajar for Jack Ziebell to return to his former club at some stage next year.
Ziebell called it quits on his stellar 280-match career with North Melbourne in August after being drafted by the Roos from Wodonga in the 2008 AFL Draft.
However, Ziebell expressed his desire to remain in the AFL in a coaching capacity and landed a role with Richmond under senior coach Adem Yze.
Ziebell will form part of the Tigers' coaching staff alongside David Teague, Ben Rutten and Chris Newman.
Twitt revealed he had been in regular contact with Ziebell since he was appointed co-coach of the Bulldogs and replaced Jordan Taylor at the helm.
He stressed that the prospect of Ziebell playing next year was more of a 'bonus' rather than a 'huge focus' for the club.
"Jack is still a chance to play next season but it hasn't been a huge focus," Twitt said.
"I talk to Jack regularly and I was speaking to him again last week.
"Jack is really enjoying his new gig with Richmond and the opportunity that he has been given.
"He has basically told me that if the opportunity comes up and he has a chance to play and he wants to, that he will.
"Obviously the season hasn't started yet and Jack is unsure of how his time is going to be taken up with his new role once the season commences.
"But he has certainly stressed his desire to be involved with the group and help the group and the club.
"So if a chance comes where he can play, he said he is keen to.
"But I'm certainly not pencilling in dates and if Jack plays it will be like a bonus.
"It would be unreal for the group, the club would love for it to happen but it's not part of the plan really.
"To be honest, if it was to happen, I think it would be more likely to be mid-season or later in the year.
"Jack's coaching is his No. 1 priority and trying to play matches at country level is not at the top of the list for him which everyone understands."
Regardless if Ziebell plays a handful of matches it's still been a productive off-season at the kennel so far despite the departure of star midfielder Angus Baker who has joined Eastlake as co-coach.
They have also added further depth with the signings of Ethan Redcliffe (Mitta United), Blayke St John (Wodonga Saints), Tom Miller (Narre Warren), Ashton Brookes (Chiltern), Jake Bradshaw (Wodonga Raiders), Daniel Donaldson (West Coburg) and Matt Seiter (season off).
Twitt said the Bulldogs were still on the hunt for a ruckman or key forward.
"We have still got space for another high-profile recruit," he said.
"We are no different to anybody else and like most clubs, if a ruckman or key forward turned up we would be keen to have a chat."
The Bulldogs made finals this season for the first time in 14-years with the playing group hungry to remain a finals contender.
"We have got this week to go and want to finish this block of the pre-season off on a strong note," Twitt said.
"Most of the group has embraced the workload and I'm excited to see how they have presented because we certainly set them a challenge.
"We've been training hard for six weeks which the group has passed with flying colours."
