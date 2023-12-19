The Border Mailsport
Retired Roos great 'still a chance' to play at the kennel next year

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
December 19 2023
Jack Ziebell has expressed his desire to return to Wodonga and play some matches next year when free of his commitments as an assistant coach at Richmond.
Wodonga co-coach Jarrod Twitt says the door remains slightly ajar for Jack Ziebell to return to his former club at some stage next year.

