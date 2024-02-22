The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Be optimistic and positive': A message for newcomers as uni life begins

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
February 22 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anika Lustig and Phoebe Jamnikar, of Albury, are excited to be joining the celebrations for orientation week. Picture by James Wiltshire
Anika Lustig and Phoebe Jamnikar, of Albury, are excited to be joining the celebrations for orientation week. Picture by James Wiltshire

A new generation of allied health workers, teachers and environmental science students have begun their learning journeys on the Border.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.