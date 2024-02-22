'Be optimistic and positive': A message for newcomers as uni life begins

A new generation of allied health workers, teachers and environmental science students have begun their learning journeys on the Border.
About 300 students were buzzing with excitement when Charles Sturt University's orientation week began on Wednesday, February 21.
This is an introduction to university life before the first semester of on-campus study in Thurgoona next week.
Faculty of science and health executive dean Megan Smith said the campus was important from a health point of view, and it had prompted many to pursue work in that sector.
"It's a fantastic choice of study," Professor Smith said.
"We don't have enough health professionals to look after the community, particularly in regional areas.
"One of the really special things about Charles Sturt is that students who tend to study here tend to go and work in our regions."
Professor Smith said nursing, occupational therapy and physiotherapy courses were among the most popular, with teaching coming in strongly, too.
Social activities to inspire team building included a trip to Lake Hume and 10-pin bowling.
Professor Smith said an important topic for students this week was talking about appropriate sexual behaviour and consent.
"We take it very seriously."
Keara Devine, of Rushworth in Victoria, took advantage of orientation week to get herself ready for her studies in a bachelor of education majoring in modern history.
"I've always had a passion for teaching," she said.
"I want to work locally or specifically rural to bring education to those who don't have access to it."
Ms Devine said what made her studies extra special was the fact she was the first in her family to attend university.
"I'm excited to set the precedent for my siblings and all my cousins," she said.
Resident leader Chris Iannelli, a second-year bachelor of education (K-12) student from Leeton, said he hoped he could be a positive role model for new students.
His message for the newcomers was to be "optimistic and positive".
"It's more about having an open mind and being ready for different events and activities, while showing up to try new things," he said.
"There's not too many of us education students compared with all the allied health, but this year there's actually quite a few compared to my cohort and they seem very excited to get ready to work and to learn."
La Trobe University in Wodonga will begin its orientation week on Monday, February 26.
