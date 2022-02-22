news, local-news,

A new generation of health workers, inspired by the contributions of the sector during the pandemic, have started their learning journeys at Charles Sturt University. Just over 350 students will launch into their first semester of on-campus study at CSU's Thurgoona campus this month, with nursing, occupational therapy and physiotherapy being popular. Faculty of science and health executive dean Megan Smith said COVID-19 had prompted many to pursue work in the health sector. "We're expecting about 350 students to start on-campus this year and they'll join about 550 continuing students, so we'll have about nearly 900 students around the place," she said. "This campus has a lot of health students normally, but we did see a real uptick in people who thought, 'I want to be part of that health profession'. "Everyone knows how busy they are ... but I think lots of people have seen it as a great career choice. "We are seeing COVID responses." School-leaver Laura Le Busque is among those studying occupational therapy and agreed the pandemic played into her study choice. "Mum's been a nurse my whole life ... I thought it would be great to help people and be part of that workforce that makes a difference," she said. "I can be a part of the allied health workforce that can help (during COVID). "I'm really looking forward to living on campus and I've already met some cool people." Ms Le Busque knows of Albury, having lived in Melbourne and Rutherglen, but is looking forward to getting to know the region better while living on campus. "I like the country area with a little bit of city," she said. Orientation Week co-ordinator Molly Keough, a third-year speech pathology student from Wagga, said it was great to look forward to a full semester on campus. "We had one month of Uni and then had the rest of the year at home ... but this is probably the most promising year since I've been here," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: The majority of Orientation Week attendees were local or interstate, however there will be 17 international students among the 2022 cohort. In addition to those studying on-campus, a further 492 online students are commencing studies this semester.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/aa4a745d-4b23-4ff1-a7cc-044934146ee2.jpg/r0_144_5452_3224_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg