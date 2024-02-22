The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Bed tally for revamped Albury hospital revealed by Health Minister

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated February 22 2024 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury MP Justin Clancy with Health Minister Ryan Park at Albury hospital. The Cabinet representative referenced his colleague in answering questions from Greens ML C Amanda Cohn on Thursday February 22.
Albury MP Justin Clancy with Health Minister Ryan Park at Albury hospital. The Cabinet representative referenced his colleague in answering questions from Greens ML C Amanda Cohn on Thursday February 22.

The upgraded Albury hospital will have a 50 per cent increase in bed numbers, the NSW Health Minister has told a parliamentary hearing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.