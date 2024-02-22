Community voices its concern as MP remains neutral on battery site

Helen Haines has emphasised the need for Australia's renewable energy rollout to better address concerns within regional communities.
However, she refrained from stating her position on a proposed lithium battery site in her electorate.
On Thursday, February 22, Friends of the Kiewa and Alpine Valleys, a group opposing the project, voiced their concerns to the Indi MP at a community engagement session in Wodonga.
After the session, Dr Haines said the government must strike a balance between meeting renewable energy targets and safeguarding local communities.
"Rural and regional Australia is where the renewable energy transition is happening and it's happening at pace," she said.
"But what we haven't got right as a nation is how we make sure that rural and regional communities truly benefit and have a say in that future.
"And I think that is what we're seeing here in Dederang ... they feel like this is happening to them, not with them."
Dr Haines said she supported the Australian Energy Infrastructure review released earlier this month.
Improved community consultation, better complaint handling through ombudsman roles and a rating system for developers are among nine recommendations.
"There needs to be a certification process so that you and I and everyone else knows that (these companies) are following all the correct guidelines, that they're legitimate, and that they're operating at best practice levels," Dr Haines said.
"I want to see money in the budget to get this certification scheme up and running. I want to see this at the top of the agenda of the state's and territory's energy minister's cabinet meeting.
"Because, the Commonwealth can't trump the states."
Under the Climate Change and Energy Legislation Amendment Bill 2023, the approval of any renewable project over one megawatt is decided by the Victorian planning minister.
Addressing parliament on Tuesday, February 20, Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy argued the bill gives the state government too much power over such decisions.
"(It) means communities don't have a say, local government authorities don't have a say," he said.
"It comes down to the state government and the planning minister and it is either their way or the highway."
The company said it was committed to sharing the benefits of the project with the community and has set up a "benefit fund" ($70,000 per year).
Dr Haines said one thing the federal government can do is ensure affected communities get their fair share in benefits.
"The community actually needs to see long term fabulous regional development," she said.
"We need to see community benefits, not just new guernseys for the local footy team or a fund that goes to local council and a few little projects happen.
"We need to see the opportunities for communities to share in the profits."
