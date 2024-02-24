Firefighters busy with multiple blazes sparked in warm, dry conditions on Border

UPDATED: The bushfire on Doctor's Point Road has now been declared under control with crews to be on scene for several hours mopping-up.
Another fire on Kiley Road, Bowna has now been brought under-control by the NSW Rural Fire Service.
More to come.
EARLIER: Reports have come in about an "out-of-control" bushfire that has broken out on the fringe of East Albury.
The NSW Rural Fire Service issued an online alert on Saturday, February 24, around 3:30 pm.
The fire was reported to be on Doctor's Point Road.
A NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) spokesperson said firefighters and police are on the scene.
"And there are no threats.
"But an investigation is under way as to the cause of the fire."
Two other fires have also had alerts online in NSW's Table Top and Victoria's Bandiana, which have now been cleared.
