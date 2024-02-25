Investigation under way after blaze engulfs bushland north of the Border

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a blaze that tore through bushland in East Albury on Saturday, February 24.
The possibility of the fire being deliberately lit has not been ruled out.
On Sunday, February 25, fire crews continued to monitor the scene on Doctors Point Road to make sure there were no flare ups.
The threat was contained about an hour later at 4.40pm.
Shortly after the East Albury blaze erupted, crews were called to a second fire which burnt through four hectares of grassland on Bowna Road at Table Top at 4.10pm.
The fire was contained at 4.45pm and the cause is also yet to be determined.
Rural Fire Service spokesperson Greg Allan said there was "no longer any threat" at either scene.
"Crews responded rather quickly and were able to contain the fires rather quickly as well," he said.
"There is now a fire investigation under way to determine the cause of the East Albury fire."
