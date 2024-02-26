The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man swam 1.7km in Murray River in bid to avoid cops after alleged pursuit

February 26 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eric Chew has been refused bail in Albury Local Court on charges including police pursuit. File picture
Eric Chew has been refused bail in Albury Local Court on charges including police pursuit. File picture

A man arrested after swimming 1.7 kilometres in the Murray River following an alleged police pursuit in a stolen car has been refused bail in Albury Local Court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.