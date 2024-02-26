Man swam 1.7km in Murray River in bid to avoid cops after alleged pursuit

A man arrested after swimming 1.7 kilometres in the Murray River following an alleged police pursuit in a stolen car has been refused bail in Albury Local Court.
Eric Chew, 26, was already wanted in Wodonga when he allegedly committed a series of offences in Albury last week.
A black MG sedan was taken from the driveway of a West Albury home on February 18.
It's alleged Chew was driving the vehicle during a police chase on Thursday, February 22.
The car sped into Victoria as the air wing followed before returning to Albury.
Police said the car drove along a grassy area near the Murray before Chew jumped out and jumped into the water.
He was arrested by Albury officers about 9.45pm, nearly two kilometres downstream of the car, and taken to Albury hospital.
The black MG had been used in several petrol drive-offs on both sides of the Border following the theft and at one point had its plates changed.
Chew faced Albury Local Court on Monday, February 26, on 16 charges including driving a stolen car, police pursuit, unlicensed driving, dishonestly obtaining property by deception, having stolen goods, and failing to disclose the identity of a passenger as a driver.
The 26-year-old appeared before magistrate Tony Murray.
He was refused bail.
His matters will return to court on Monday next week, March 4.
Chew had been due to face Wodonga court last week.
The court heard he faced serious matters in Wodonga and a warrant was issued for his arrest, with his Victorian bail forfeited.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.