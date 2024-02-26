'I'm concerned': Tree removal at gateway park prompts alarm

Concerns have been raised over tree replacement plans tied to the creation of a new car park to link to Albury's Oddies Creek Park playground,
Greens councillor Ashley Edwards noted that 22 trees would be cut down and another 12 would "be effectively lost due to encroachment of their tree protection zone, this includes six river red gums, four to be directly removed and two to be lost due to their impacts".
She remarked an additional 30 trees, including 28 exotics, would be considered "non-viable post construction".
It is proposed 18 mature trees, lemon scented gums and Illawarra flame trees, and 2126 understorey plants be embedded as part of landscaping for the new car park and levee bank.
"I'm concerned that this does not meet the requirements of our own DCP," Cr Edwards said referring to the city's development control plan which provides guidelines for planting in lieu of vegetation losses.
"I'm very interested to hear what our community think about the removal, or effective loss, of significant trees, loss of shade and level of compensatory planting at the gateway to our city."
Cr Edwards was speaking at the meeting on Monday February 26 where council endorsed a plan to take public feedback over the next 28 days on the Australia Park redevelopment.
She noted she moved to defer a tender for the work proceeding last November because of changes that had occurred with the project since it was first flagged in 2017.
Councillor Jess Kellahan said public feedback in that year had generated 562 submissions.
"Now that much of the riverside precinct is completed I will be interested to see the responses from our community, given that the precinct itself has had such positive feedback thus far," Cr Kellahan said referring to the boardwalk along the Murray River near the swimming pool.
"It will be interesting to see seven years on....if this is what the community is looking for."
Cr Kellahan also stressed that the long-mooted splash park is at the Oddies Creek Park end of the new pedestrian bridge from the car park in an artist's image provided to the council.
Councillor Alice Glachan said there was "significant engagement" in 2017 but added it was important to seek a further endorsement from the community to reaffirm what is proposed.
"Noting that we previously had 90 per cent or so, if not more per cent, of our community who gave us feedback previously being very positive about that project, I have no doubt that our community will again be very supportive of the overall aim and enable us to continue to develop and enhance that area," Cr Glachan said.
Meanwhile, a revised consultation plan to related to the removal and replacement of the avenue of elms in Albury's botanic gardens was approved with only one councillor offering a comment.
That came from David Thurley who said the uprooting of the deteriorating trees was "inevitable" but it was important to hear from residents on the matter.
