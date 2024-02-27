'Devastating but necessary': Billson's to slash jobs at Beechworth

Billson's is set to slash jobs in Beechworth, with the cost of living, energy prices and taxes cited as reasons for the "devastating but necessary" move.
The company, established in 1865, has told staff of the changes.
Those behind the business did not say how many jobs would be lost, with the company still working through the process.
A statement from director Nathan Cowan on Tuesday, February 27, said the business was dealing with the third highest spirit tax in the world, and high energy, freight, raw material and ingredient costs.
Mr Cowan also said consumer behaviours had changed as a result of cost of living pressures.
"As a regional Australian family business, it's critical we re-calibrate our operations to ensure our long term competitiveness in a category dominated by large foreign owned multinationals," he said.
"These changes have undoubtedly impacted the team, and in turn, will impact the Beechworth community and the wider region.
"It's a devastating but necessary response.
"We will continue to provide support to our team through this difficult process."
Mr Cowan said the business had worked to "revitalise" the business in the past six years and had turned the historic brewery into a "vibrant tourist destination".
"We are proud of our achievements in both of those areas," he said.
"We continue to experience tremendous support from our retail partners, and together we remain committed to delighting our consumers all over the country."
A job fair was held in a bid to add 50 staff to the business.
