When former O and M gun Jake McQueen praises a recruit, you listen

Corowa-Rutherglen has signed a strong forward rated one of the most accurate kicks for goal in the Northern Territory Football League last season.
Sam Dunstan once kicked 20 goals in a game for Hepburn in the Central Highlands Football League in 2021, bettering his previous mark of 14.
"He's a pretty good set shot, he doesn't miss too often," former Southern Districts' team-mate and ex-Wangaratta Rovers' star Jake McQueen suggested.
McQueen was then quizzed if Dunstan was regarded as one of the best kicks for goal in the NTFL.
"Yeah, easy, anywhere from within 50 (metres)," he replied.
McQueen played alongside Dunstan in the Crocs' 18-point loss to Waratah in the Top End's 2022-23 decider.
Interestingly, one of their opponents was Darcy Hope, who was one of Corowa-Rutherglen's first signings last September.
The Roos didn't contest last year's competition due to a severe player shortage and flooding of the clubrooms in late 2022.
The prospect of power forwards Hope and Dunstan combining this season is an exciting prospect for, not only the Roos, but the entire league as the football fraternity is hoping the reset will be as successful as possible, given the extraordinary circumstances of last year.
"I played a season with him (Dunstan), he's a big leading mark and he loves kicking a snag (goal), he's a big presence on the field," McQueen offered.
Dunstan had a blinding 2023, kicking 93 goals for Donald, as well as 40 for the Crocs.
In 2016, Dunstan played an instrumental role in Victoria Country's under 19 win over the Victorian Amateur Football Association (VAFA), while he has also represented Ballarat Football League against Goulburn Valley at the MCG.
The signing of Dunstan, along with the other recruits over the past six months, only adds to the excitement of the club's return with a home match against Albury on Easter Saturday.
The corresponding game in 2022 attracted a bumper crowd of around 2500.
