The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Corowa-Rutherglen unveil new recruits Darcy Hope and Connor Leslie

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 8 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darcy Hope and Connor Leslie, pictured with senior coach Steve Owen, are the first new recruits through the door at Corowa-Rutherglen.
Darcy Hope and Connor Leslie, pictured with senior coach Steve Owen, are the first new recruits through the door at Corowa-Rutherglen.

Corowa-Rutherglen hit the comeback trail in earnest on Friday, September 8, when the club unveiled its first two recruits since going into recess.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.