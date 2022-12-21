Corowa-Rutherglen has appointed Steve Owen as coach for the next two years.
The announcement finally ends the search for Peter German's replacement which has dragged on for months and created plenty of uncertainty at John Foord Oval over the off-season.
Owen arrives at the club after spending the past two years as coach of Rutherglen and played 13-matches this season.
The 35-year-old also has previous coaching experience with Queenscliff.
He played in a hat-trick of flags for the Bellarine Football League club including two as playing coach.
Owen revealed he had previously held informal discussions about potentially coaching Corowa-Rutherglen when he initially moved to the area several years ago.
"It's an exciting opportunity," Owen said.
"When I first spoke to the club initially, I wasn't able to accept the position due to a few issues with work and family commitments.
"But now I have been able to juggle a few things in that regard and am excited by the challenge that lies ahead.
"I have kept in contact with Craig Spencer and the club over the past few years and discussed a few different roles that I could fill.
"So after a couple of years of negotiating, I've finally been able to join the club.
"Ideally the club would have preferred to have appointed a coach months ago.
"But this is the way the cards have fallen and now the hard work starts in regards to recruiting."
Owen boasts an impressive record as a player and was drafted by Geelong at the end of 2005 from the North Ballarat Rebels.
He was plagued by injury during his two-year tenure at the Cattery which robbed him of the chance of playing at the elite level.
After being delisted by Geelong, Owen joined VFL outfit North Ballarat but his injury curse continued after suffering a torn ACL.
Owen said he was passionate about coaching, especially developing younger players.
"I wouldn't have taken the role on if I wasn't passionate about the job," he said.
"I think coaching is becoming more and more demanding and if you don't have that passion you will get found out fairly quickly.
"I think my previous coaching experience will hold me in good stead.
"Not only that, I've played under some fantastic coaches throughout my career with varying coaching styles.
"You are always learning and developing in football and I will be using different things from all the coaches I have played under to mould my coaching style.
"I feel I have done my apprenticeship so to speak at the lower standard and ready for the challenge of coaching in the O&M."
The Roos have so far endured a tumultuous off-season with a lot of their young talent leaving to seek opportunities at a higher level.
Best and fairest winner Cam Wilson (Yarrawonga) alongside Cam Barrett (Wangaratta) have joined rival clubs.
"There have been reports of players departing the club for different reasons," Owen said.
"But all my dealings with the club and officials have been fantastic and it's a very professionally run club in my opinion.
"It's a massive opportunity not only for myself but also for anyone who wants to challenge themselves.
"Anyone who wants to play at the higher level of O&M footy is most welcome."
The O&M boasts several high-profile coaches including Steve Johnson, Ben Reid, Adam Schneider, Anthony Miles, Sam Murray and Tim Broomhead.
Owen said he wasn't daunted by the prospect of coaching against the former AFL players.
"I don't think it's daunting, if anything the pressure is on them because with a high-profile comes a lot of expectation," he said.
"Yes, we will most probably be underdogs against a lot of those sides this year and that's fine.
"But we certainly won't shy away from the contest and be overwhelmed by a side because they have got a high-profile coach."
The Roos host Wodonga Raiders for their season opener on Easter Saturday.
They then face top-five hopefuls Lavington, Myrtleford and Albury in a testing opening month to the season.
