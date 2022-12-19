The Border Mail
CDHBU sign midfielders Rohan Heasley and Ben Landry in major boost to finals aspirations

By Brent Godde
Updated December 19 2022 - 2:20pm, first published 2:00pm
CDHBU coach Kyle Docherty has landed two of the biggest signings of the off-season in Ben Landry and Rohan Heasley.

CDHBU has snared two signings from the Mornington Peninsula Nepean Football League including one of the competition's biggest names.

