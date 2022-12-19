CDHBU has snared two signings from the Mornington Peninsula Nepean Football League including one of the competition's biggest names.
Midfielders Rohan Heasley and Ben Landry committed to the Power over the weekend in a major boost to their finals aspirations.
Heasley boasts an impressive CV after stints with Chelsea and Mt Eliza.
The powerfully built midfielder won the MPNFL league best and fairest in 2012 and finished runner-up on a further two occasions.
He is also a triple club best and fairest winner and named in the MPNFL Team of the Year five times and interleague representative.
Landry also boasts plenty of experience after 150 matches with Mt Eliza who is regarded as one of the heavyweights of the competition.
Newly appointed CDHBU coach Kyle Docherty previously played with the pair and was instrumental in landing the prized signings.
Docherty said he was delighted the pair made the commitment over the weekend after being high priorities on the recruiting radar since he had signed as coach.
"We have been working pretty hard since I got the job to sign Rohan and Ben," Docherty said.
"It may have taken longer than expected but it is a nice Christmas present for the club - that's for sure.
"I played alongside both of them at Mt Eliza and have kept in contact with them since relocating to the area.
"It was always going to be a bit of a long shot to get them to commit to the travel and it has taken a couple of months to go from 'what do you reckon?' to finally becoming a reality.
"They have both got young families now and are finding it tougher to commit to playing at the higher level.
"So joining a family club and playing in the bush was something that appealed to both of them.
"It's awesome to have them both commit."
Docherty said he expected the pair to dominate at the lower standard of the Hume league and they had contrasting styles as midfielders.
"They are different type of midfielders but both very talented and have played a lot of senior football," he said.
"And in a really good side with Mt Eliza one of the heavyweight's of the competition.
"They were both starting in the midfield and will add a wealth of experience to our side.
"Rohan has played for Vic Country and is a tough in and under midfielder and is exactly what we need.
"Benny is equally as tough and plays right on the edge in the way he attacks the contest.
"But he is a left-footer and uses the ball differently to Rohan who has the ability to break the lines while Benny is more evasive with pinpoint disposal."
Power's football manager, Paul Rippingale, said the prized signings were a stunning coup for the club and speaks volumes of how highly Docherty is regarded at his former club.
"For Kyle to be able to sign a couple of mates from Melbourne who want to commit to the club and play under him in his first year of coach - speaks volumes about the man," Rippingale said.
"Kyle has already shown how great a leader he is and getting recruits like Rohan and Ben is a huge coup.
"For players of that calibre to want to join our small club - it can't be underestimated how much confidence it will inject into our playing group."
