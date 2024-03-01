'My grassroots is Albury': Cosmetic nurse Alex Pike opens doors to new salon

High-profile cosmetic nurse Alex Pike has unveiled a fresh new premises in the heart of Albury.
Face by Alex first opened its doors in the area in 2011, but has since expanded to Melbourne and Sydney.
However, Ms Pike has not forgotten about where she first started.
"My grassroots is Albury," she said.
"I have a home here and a home in Melbourne and I love being an Albury girl.
"And my clients have been following me here for 13 years, so it's very important for me to have this business."
When talking about her Albury clients, she is thankful they have supported her journey.
"I think loyalty is a big factor, and if it wasn't for my Albury clients, I wouldn't have the business I have today," she said.
First entering the industry in 2004 as a registered nurse, Ms Pike saw a gap in the market and became one of Australia's first nurse injectors.
Now with the industry booming, she wants to continue to share her knowledge and experience.
"My biggest inspiration would be the beauty of excellence," she said.
"I've worked for very top plastic surgeons throughout my nursing career, so I wanted to set a high standard for cosmetic injectables in Albury, Melbourne and in Sydney."
Services provided by Ms Pike and her team include cosmetic injectables, medical grade facials, micro needling and peels and red light therapy.
Their oldest client is 88 years old.
Voted Australia's most favourite injector Victoria for 2018, she enjoys spending time connecting with and learning from other women.
"I just feel like it's from having this business and working with a large group of women, that my biggest philosophy for my work is to support women to be their best selves," she said.
Ms Pike has recently launched The Face Podcast to continue to educate about plastic surgery.
"It's been a 15-part series interviewing the most recognised and famous plastic surgeons in the world," she said.
"I'm heading to Los Angeles on March 8, and I'm finishing the series with three very big names in Beverly Hills.
"So that's also been a huge passion for me because with the rise of social media there's been so much misinformation. So it's been really good to provide education via a podcast on what treatments you can have done, what's trending from the world's leading experts in plastic surgery."
Ms Pike held an opening night celebration for her clients on Thursday, February 29.
"We're very excited about the event. It is for our clients, to say thank you. And we're celebrating 13 years of being in business, but also inviting Steve Bowen who will be coming and doing the DJing," she said ahead of the night.
"So it'll be a really nice feel with positive vibes and music to celebrate being in business in Albury."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.