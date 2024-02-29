Meet Tara, one of many trying to influence a hospital rethink

Having had seven operations at Albury hospital to tackle hearing loss, Tara Storer is now one of scores of faces lending their support to a push for a new medical hub.
The 20 year-old triplet is part of a local heroes campaign being driven by lobby group Better Border Health which is fighting for a greenfields hospital instead of a planned Albury hospital upgrade.
"We don't really have a big hospital or it doesn't cover a range of things that we need, like we obviously need more beds, more theatres," Ms Storer said.
"The waiting list for surgeries, that's very long, if we had more theatres then we could get the waiting list a little shorter."
A tumour suffered when she was four or five years old has left Baranduda-based Ms Storer with the need to wear hearing aids and to have ongoing specialist attention.
"My hearing seems to deteriorate every year," she said.
"In one of my ears I've got a perforated eardrum, I've had two surgeries for it and it's still not 100 per cent."
Border Better Health spokeswoman Michelle Cowan said quotes from an individual calling for a new hospital would be put on the group's social media channels each day with the NSW and Victorian health ministers tagged.
Those involved in addition to Ms Storer, include former federal MP Cathy McGowan, real estate agent Will Bonnici, mental health patient advocate Richard Hendrie and waiting list patient Vicki Lancaster.
"It's sending a message to the government that this is more than just a little group of agitators, this is a big community and there are people from across all walks of life that have got a stake in a better future for our health services and really want to hold the government to account," Ms Cowan said.
"We've got many months of people lined up.
"Every day we're getting someone new coming along and saying 'I want you to add me to the list', so we've got months of names.
"Daily we are getting new contacts and it probably started with members of Albury Wodonga Health staff coming to us and really expressing their heartfelt concerns about this.
"There really isn't anyone in the community who hasn't had somebody they know or direct engagement with the hospital, whether that's a member of the staff or their family or being a patient."
Ms McGowan highlighted the need for a new hospital to assist with recruitment of medicos.
"Our dedicated healthcare staff deserve world-class health services - where we can attract and retain the brightest with specialised local training and education - in fit-for-purpose facilities that are designed to deliver the best care for our growing population," Ms McGowan declared.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.