A date lovingly set out for opening of new emergency department

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
December 13 2023 - 4:30am
Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Bill Appleby with his then board chair Matt Burke at the sod turning for the new emergency department.
Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Bill Appleby with his then board chair Matt Burke at the sod turning for the new emergency department.

The new emergency department at Albury hospital will open on February 14, Albury Wodonga Health's chief executive says.

