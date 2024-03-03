SPIKY SITUATION: Resident fuming after car damage from sharp poles on road

Makeshift tyre spikes have damaged at least one vehicle and angered residents after being discovered on a North Albury street.
Police were seen removing what appeared to be a wooden pole with nails and screws through it from Captain Cook Drive on Tuesday, February 27.
However, in the early hours of Saturday morning, March 2, a member of a North Albury-Lavington community Facebook group posted they had driven over an almost identical pole and punctured a tyre on the same road.
"Be careful while driving around making sure you are taking notice of everything on the road, as I was coming up Captain Cook Drive tonight (March 2) I have run over a pole with nails hanging out of every angle," the post read.
"Absolutely gutted as I have only just replaced all four tyres only a couple of weeks ago and don't have a spare, now is the hassle to try and find the funds or someone with spares."
The member of the group said they had reported the matter to police.
Albury police have been contacted for comment.
